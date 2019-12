About this show

Leisa Way and Way-To-Go Productions have once again created musical magic with this spectacular concert celebrating Gordon Lightfoot, one of the greatest and most prolific Canadian singer-songwriters of all time. Enjoy the incredible music of this Canadian legend, and sing along to "Sundown", "For Loving Me", "Early Morning Rain", "Canadian Railroad Trilogy", "Did She Mention My Name", "If You Could Read My Mind", "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald", "Alberta Bound", and many more hits!