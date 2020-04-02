About this show

Del Shores, the creator of Sordid Lives & Daddy's Dyin' (Who's Got The Will?), comes to Dallas to direct the Texas premiere of his newest play, This Side of Crazy.

Ditty Blaylock, a prolific gospel music writer, is being honored by Gospel Music Network with stars to sing Ditty's songs on a TV special. But there is a glitch. Ditty has promised a reunion of the Blaylock Sisters, her three adult daughters who were once national sensations — "little superstars for Jesus." Rachel, the eldest, is furious when she finds out that her baby sister Bethany, an atheist and lesbian, and Abigail, her middle sister who has "anger issues" and is currently confined to a mental facility, are headed home. The public doesn't know that these complicated sisters have been estranged for 25 years — and extreme past circumstances, including a husband left in a coma, have have made reconciliation impossible. Once reunited, secrets are revealed, tempers flare, and family wounds are exposed. But the show must go on!