About this show

Back for a fifth year, Down for #TheCount honors The Women Who Compose for Broadway, an evening of musical entertainment featuring the music of Nell Benjamin, Nancy Ford, Micki Grant, Mary Rodgers, Brenda Russell, Lucy Simon, Kay Swift, Jeanine Tesori, and more. Over the course of the last century, little recognition has been given to the women who compose Broadway scores and the barriers they have faced. Created by director, actor, and University of North Texas professor Marjorie Hayes, the show shines a light on these groundbreaking women who have made their mark on the Broadway stage. With a bit of historical context, the show celebrates the depth, breadth, and wit of their heart-stopping music.