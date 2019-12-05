About this show

Join us during the holiday season for a magical concert of the story we all know and love featuring Dorothy, Toto, Auntie Em, Uncle Henry, Miss Gulch, and Professor Marvel around the Kansas farm. With dreams of escaping her mundane life, the cyclone hits and Dorothy and Toto are transported "Over the Rainbow" to the Land of Oz. In Oz, we meet Glinda, the Munchkins, the Wicked Witch of the West, and three new friends, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Lion. Along the way towards the Emerald City, our friends encounter a haunted forest, jitterbugs, and flying monkeys. In the end, we are reminded "There's No Place Like Home," especially during the holidays.