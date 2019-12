About this show

The Very Hungry Caterpillar and his menagerie of animal friends have arrived at ZACH! Little ones will go wide-eyed with excitement as they recite along to their favorite Eric Carle classics like Brown Bear, Brown Bear, 10 Little Rubber Ducks, and the Very Lonely Firefly. Each story is brought to life by an array of faithfully recreated puppets that will enchant and engage both adults and children as they leap off the page and onto the stage.

Age recommendation: 3 and up