About this show

And he was still hungry! So…the Very Hungry Caterpillar came back to Dallas. During the 2019 holiday season, the whole family can make their way to a happy place thanks to a new collection of stories brought to life from beloved children's author/illustrator Eric Carle. Enjoy Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?; 10 Little Rubber Ducks; Dream Snow; and of course, a reprisal of The Very Hungry Caterpillar – now celebrating its 50th birthday! Filled with colorful puppets and adorable animals, this extraordinary spectacle is pure holiday magic, and sure to be a sellout, so buy your tickets early!