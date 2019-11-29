TheaterMania Logo
David Sedaris's ever-irreverent and cynical Crumpet returns! The outlandish tale of a Macy's elf merrily jingles to life in this holiday cult classic. Crumpet sarcastically expounds on the talent it takes to juggle tinsel, tearful tots, and not-so-sober Santas at the most wonderful time of the year. With 75 minutes of rollicking (and not so politically correct) fun, this laugh-'til-you-spill-your-cocktail evening will delight adult elves who like it more naughty than nice.

Age recommendation: 14 and up for adult humor.

