About this show

Are you ready for some football?! Well…don't look to the Horace B. Smedley Tornadoes for a win because they've never even scored a single point! With an unfocused team that won't change their attitudes, Coach Armstrong goes crazy. So, Miss Nelson, the school's favorite teacher, calls in a trusted, but highly feared reinforcement in this zany musical spectacular. The bold and intimidating Coach Viola Swamp whips the Tornadoes into shape just in time for the big rivalry game. Ready. Set. Hut!