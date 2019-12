About this show

Inspired by the true love story between Richard and Mildred Loving, an interracial couple from Virginia who were arrested in 1958 for being married, this play examines the landmark Supreme Court Case, Loving v. Virginia. Beginning in the present day and flashing back to the 1950s and '60s, this historical story is told from a 21st-century perspective and puts a human face on this famous court case and the ongoing legacy in a multiracial America.