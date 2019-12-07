About this show

Celebrate life, love, and family in this festive musical adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's cherished novel set against the backdrop of the American Civil War. The March sisters — romantic Meg, spirited Jo, sweet Beth, and headstrong Amy — face adventure, heartbreak, and enduring hope as they weather life's changes in this timeless drama. Embrace the spirit of the holiday season through a story that has captured the hearts of readers for more than 150 years. Performed by the DCT Academy all-teen cast!