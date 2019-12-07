Celebrate life, love, and family in this festive musical adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's cherished novel set against the backdrop of the American Civil War. The March sisters — romantic Meg, spirited Jo, sweet Beth, and headstrong Amy — face adventure, heartbreak, and enduring hope as they weather life's changes in this timeless drama. Embrace the spirit of the holiday season through a story that has captured the hearts of readers for more than 150 years. Performed by the DCT Academy all-teen cast!