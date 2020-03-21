About this show

On a Sunday after church in a bustling, ethnically and culturally diverse American city, CJ and his Nana board the public bus for their weekly trip across town to help out at a soup kitchen. Along the way, CJ notices the many differences among people and asks tons of curious questions: Why don't we have a car? How come that man can't see? How come it's always so dirty over there? How?...Why?...With Nana's fearless and compassionate guidance, CJ discovers that everyone and everything has a unique rhythm and purpose; that the world's got answers if we listen with more than our ears and see with more than our eyes. This inspiring and imaginative play is based on the New York Times bestseller that won a Newbery Medal, Coretta Scott King Illustrator Honor, and a Caldecott Honor.