About this show

The creator of The Marvelous Wonderettes brings us a brand-new boot-scootin' musical! After inheriting the Wishy Washy Washeteria from her grandmother, Lana Mae hires Katie to help run the business, but the two soon join forces to convert their good ol' laundromat into the town's hottest honky-tonk. This hilarious musical is packed with a country song list that spans decades of classic and contemporary hits from "I Fall to Pieces" and "These Boots Are Made for Walkin" to "Take It Back" and "Wide Open Spaces."