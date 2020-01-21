About this show

Winner of four Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, Hello, Dolly! is the universally acclaimed smash that NPR calls "the best show of the year!" and the Los Angeles Times says "distills the mood-elevating properties of the American musical at its giddy best." After breaking box office records week after week and receiving unanimous raves on Broadway, this Hello, Dolly! is now touring America, paying tribute to the original work of legendary director and choreographer Gower Champion — hailed both then and now as one of the greatest stagings in musical theater history.