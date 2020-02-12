About this show

A staged reading of a new original play, For Bo: A Play Inspired by the Murder of Botham Jean by Officer Amber Guyger, will be held on the Texas Christian University campus during Black History Month. Through a fictional narrative, For Bo explores the issues that lead to Jean's death and how society grapples with the resulting trauma. Ayvaunn Penn, a Theatre TCU professor, was inspired to write For Bo while closely following media coverage of the aftermath of Jean's death, including watching the murder trial of Amber Guyger unfold in real time.