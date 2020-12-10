About this show

Now in its 17th year, Bishop Arts Theatre Center presents a digital version of our finger-tapping, hand-clapping, toe-tapping annual holiday production of Black Nativity. This year's performance features an award-winning cast from years past under the imaginative direction of Phyllis Cicero with masterful musical composition by Myles Tate. Standout performances include Dallas based TMJ Dance Project with choreography by Terrence M. Johnson. This video on demand performance is a must-see for the entire family! *Please note that the link will be UNIQUE and can only be used ONE TIME. If shared or forwarded, viewing will be forfeited. Once a link is verified, it will not work for anyone else except the patron who purchased the ticket.