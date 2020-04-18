About this show

Guess what? It's The Old Man's birthday! And the entire audience is invited to celebrate. The Old Man lives a quiet, solitary life. That is, until a mischievous red balloon blows through his window looking for a friend. The wonder and magic of play take center-stage in this charming show packed with hilarious antics and delightful surprises. Great for short attention spans and the wee ones, this uplifting and interactive experience shows how, with a little imagination, companionship is everywhere.