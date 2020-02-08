About this show

As more and more young people are coming to terms with gender identity and transitioning, there is a need for resources that can encourage conversation and understanding in a safe and open environment. Dallas Children's Theater is pleased to add this topic to its series of internationally recognized teen issue plays. Andi is a transgender teen entering his first day of school identifying as a male. Former classmates recall his last name when they hear it, but there is something different about Andi that keeps the dots from connecting clearly in their minds. Soon his new teachers, classmates, and his classmates' parents will figure it out.