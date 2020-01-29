About this show

Tony Award-nominated sensation Mary Bridget Davies stars as the legendary queen of rock 'n' roll, Janis Joplin, who explodes onto the stage in a concert experience that celebrates the Texas musical marvel and shines a spotlight on the trailblazing female blues and soul vocalists who influenced her. A Night With Janis Joplin is packed with enduring hits like "Me and Bobby McGee," "Mercedes Benz," and "Summertime," plus hit songs by icons Aretha Franklin, Nina Simone, Etta James, and more. It's sure to take a little piece of your heart!

Age recommendation: 17 and up for strong language, political commentary, adult themes, and audience interaction.