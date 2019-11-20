About this show

Austin's most rockin' holiday tradition returns to make merry with new music and surprises to get the party started. ZACH's inspired adaptation of the Dickens classic is a musical sleigh ride through rhythm and time, infusing the traditional Victorian story with a score that spans all genres and eras. This family-friendly spectacular creates an infectious spirit that has everyone dancing in the aisles. Celebrate the season with the loving Cratchit family and three soulful ghosts as they take Ebenezer Scrooge on a joyride to rediscover his heart and love for human kindness.

Age recommendation: 6 and up. No one under the age of 3 will be allowed in the theater.