About this show

A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas is a family-friendly retelling of Charles Dickens's classic story, which follows Ebenezer Scrooge's journey with the three ghostly spirits who visit him on Christmas Eve. A Christmas Carol instills a powerful message about redemption and the spirit of the holiday season.

Don't miss the Deck the Trees Celebration, which will transform the Alley Theatre lobby into a winter wonderland of trees, festively decorated by Houston's leading designers and sponsored by generous businesses and individuals.