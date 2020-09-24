About this show

Long-time Barter Theatre favorite Eugene Wolf returns with his one-man show honoring his connection to East Tennessee. Wolf’s Mamaw recognized Eugene’s love of performing at an early age (two years old) and guided him on his way. It’s an unorthodox story of a woman who tried to capture Patty Hearst and once advised her grandson that if he was going to make it in show business he’d better, “get a dress and wear it!” A beautiful and musical tale of a surprising spiritual path full of love, kindness and compassion.

Good for all audiences.

This play is being performed SOCIALLY DISTANCED! In order to receive instructions for the performance, reserve a ticket below, and make sure your email address is correct. You will receive a link in your order confirmation, and we'll also send out reminder instructions the day before the show. Make sure to check your spam folder for the link if you can't find it.



One Streaming Pass is good for one viewing device.

September 24th is being offered as a Pay What You Can Performance