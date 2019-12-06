About this show

She Loves Me is a euphoric romantic comedy with a soaring score. Amalia and Georg work together at a modest Hungarian parfumerie and have disliked each other from the very beginning. But each rapturously writes to a lonely hearts pen pal when the work day is done, and it doesn't take long for the audience to see that they're in love without realizing it. Inevitably through some of the most iconic songs in the musical theatre canon (Vanilla Ice Cream, She Loves Me, Will He Like Me?), Georg and Amalia discover the truth as well and rejoice in their love for each other at the story's sweet and musically delightful conclusion.