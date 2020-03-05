About this show

When a whip-smart, deeply imaginative teenager agrees to take a road trip with her free-spirited Latina mother, neither can imagine where it will take them. Chance encounters with a medley of characters along the way brings them closer to understanding what sets them apart —and what connects them forever. Featuring compelling original songs that are every bit as diverse and eclectic as America, Miss You Like Hell is a new musical that exudes the joy, love and frustration of being a family in a changing country written by Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Quiara Alegría Hudes and acclaimed, genre-defying singer/songwriter (and former resident artist at Providence's AS220), Erin McKeown.