About this show

Based on the electrifying novel by Bret Easton Ellis, American Psycho is the fierce satire of American consumerism from acclaimed playwright Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Tony and Grammy Award-winning composer Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening). We meet Patrick Bateman, a young and handsome Wall Street banker with impeccable taste and unquenchable desires. Patrick and his elite group of friends spend their days in chic restaurants, exclusive clubs, and designer labels. But at night, Patrick takes part in a darker indulgence, and his mask of sanity is starting to slip.