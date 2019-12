About this show

Theatrical whimsy meets silent storytelling in the uber creative Swiss troupe MUMMENSCHANZ. In this brand new show, these "dazzling and delightful" (The New York Times) musicians of silence take everyday objects and transform them into simple yet stunning shapes and forms, sparking true wonder in audiences of all ages. Bring the whole family for this visual spectacle – "Mumm's the word for fun!" (New York Post)