About this show

The Steward of Christendom is a Lear-like exploration of the controversial life, relationships, and regrets of the Steward, Thomas Dunne, a complicated man who was once chief of police in Dublin under British rule. He is now confined to a psychiatric home after the fallout from the Irish War for Independence. He reenacts memories from his past and tries to grapple with his own human failings and triumphs in this powerful drama with all the great trappings of Irish theater: beautiful language, richly drawn characters, and fantastic storytelling.