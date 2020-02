About this show

After premiering as part of our Festival UnBound, Touchstone proudly presents Mock Turtle Marionette Theatre's newest artistic creation, an exploration of the Lehigh Valley's most influential artist, the celebrated feminist writer and LGBTQ icon Hilda Doolittle. Using narrative, song, and puppetry, it's a look to the past and a look to the wisdom and struggles of our mothers. Directed by Jennie Gilrain, with puppets by Doug Roysdon.