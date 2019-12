About this show

The award-winning romantic thriller that produced the best-selling soundtrack of all time comes to the stage! When a former Secret Service agent-turned-bodyguard is hired to protect a superstar singer, each expects to be the one in charge; what they don't expect is to fall in love. The Bodyguard features smash hits, including "I'm Every Woman," "So Emotional," "Run to You," "One Moment in Time," "Saving All My Love," "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," and the indelible "I Will Always Love You."