About this show

Philadelphia. The 48 hours leading up to the presidential nomination. Two candidates and their advisors play an intense winner-take-all game of political cat and mouse. Promoting virtually identical policies, the two rivals' personalities define their true differences: One is a wit and scholar with lofty principles. The other is young, ruthless — and the perfect TV-friendly candidate. The Best Man will have audiences hanging on every unpredictable twist, turn, play, and ploy, as secrets are revealed and allegiances are bought and sold. In the current moment — when politics and policies are fiercely debated — this work by Gore Vidal should not be missed!