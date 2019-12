About this show

Florence Foster Jenkins's improbable journey takes her from a disastrous elopement at age 17 to the pinnacle of New York society and a sold-out performance at Carnegie Hall. Singing in her infamously bad voice and wearing lavish costumes (with wings!), "Lady Florence" staged recitals to support her favorite charities as audiences jeered and cheered. A poignant and high-spirited true story about a woman determined to ignore the crowd and live her best life.