About this show

Based in New York and Istanbul, Sister Sylvester makes essayistic performances by using firsthand research and bringing together digital technology with nonhuman, living performers. Brecht Forensics is a performance lecture based on DNA extracted from a hat that was a costume for Brecht's Berliner Ensemble production of Mother Courage and Her Children. The performance features drinks made from the DNA found on the hat and genetically modified actors that are part human, part jellyfish, part bacteria.