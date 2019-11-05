About this show

The greatest fairy tale never told comes to life as never before in Shrek the Musical, an award-winning Broadway show based on the Oscar-winning movie. A reclusive ogre finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking donkey and a feisty princess. Throw in a short-tempered wannabe king, a cookie with an attitude, and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you've got the makings of a riotously dysfunctional road trip. Featuring all-new songs and outrageous humor, Shrek the Musical is ogre-sized holiday fun for the whole family!