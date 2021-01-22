About this show

In this New York Drama Critics' Circle Award-winning play, Molly Sweeney leads a full and productive life as a woman with blindness. But her husband Frank can never leave well enough alone. His insistence that she undergo a risky surgery to restore her sight has powerful and unintended consequences. Inspired by Oliver Sacks' essay "To See and Not See," legendary Irish playwright Brian Friel tells this gentle tale from the shifting perspectives of Molly, Frank, and the surgeon who values his skills above his patients.

This live performance was filmed at St. Stephen's Theater in Center City Philadelphia in fall 2020, with strict adherence to all CDC, state, and local health and safety guidelines.