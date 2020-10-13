About this show

Recommended for 16+. Best suited for adults. One device per household/device THIS IS AN ONLINE EVENT

Mental Amusements is a brand new, interactive, virtual mind-reading show brought to you by award winning mentalist Vinny DePonto. Inspired by his annual tradition of visiting Coney Island in New York, Vinny uses a combination of psychological tricks and illusion to take you on an amusing journey through the mind. You and your guests will be granted admission into a carefully crafted carnival for the mind, designed exclusively for the virtual stage.

Wanna be a part of the show? Purchase a front row ticket and you'll participate in the show, interact with Vinny and be on screen. Hurry! Space is limited.

Not ready for the spotlight? No problem. Purchase a general admission ticket and you can watch the show and comment, without being seen or heard.

Run time: Approximately 60 minutes