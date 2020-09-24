About this show

Mental Amusements is a brand new, interactive, virtual mind-reading show brought to you by the award-winning mentalist Vinny DePonto. Since Vinny can't go to Coney Island, he's bringing the carnival to you. You and your guests will be granted admission into a carefully crafted carnival for the mind, designed exclusively for the virtual stage. Vinny's mind-reading skills will exhilarate and flabbergast you.

Wanna be a part of the show? Purchase a front row ticket and you'll participate in the show, interact with Vinny and be on screen. Hurry! Space is limited.

Not ready for the spotlight? No problem. Purchase a general admission ticket and you can watch the show and comment, without being seen or heard.