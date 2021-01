About this show

In February of 2032, the Rosensweig Expedition departs through a rift; their party is populated with scientists, journalists, and artists, tasked with cataloging and reporting what they find on the other side. They never return. All that remains of them are the letters and artifacts they sent home. Experience a new sci-fi storytelling performance that comes to you through the mail, and piece together the story of their journey. DEADLINE to sign up is Feb 8.