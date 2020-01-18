About this show

They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard…and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect onstage, offstage it was a very different story — a story that has made them an international sensation all over again.

Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons in the Tony Award-winning true-life musical phenomenon, Jersey Boys. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that's just too good to be true.