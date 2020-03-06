About this show

One of the most exciting movie musicals from the 1980s bursts onto our stage! Join the students of Upper Darby High School as they add their dancing and singing energy to the Oscar- and Tony-nominated Top 40 score of Footloose: The Musical! When Ren and his mother move from Chicago to a small farming town, Ren challenges the local ban on dancing while falling in love and changing minds and hearts of young and old alike. The score contains hits like "Holding Out for a Hero," "Almost Paradise," "Let's Hear It for the Boy," and "Footloose."