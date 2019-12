About this show

It's the landmark 20th year of our beloved Follies — will it be the most XX-citing one yet? Only time will tell! Join us for everyone's favorite time of year at Touchstone's classic holiday vaudeville, as we celebrate the festivities of the winter season — and celebrate each other — with song, dance, sketches, merrymaking, penguins, pandas, shopping carts, and heartfelt love. Get your tickets early, and bring your family; it's always a holly jolly Christmas at Christmas City Follies!