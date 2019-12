About this show

In this wonderfully clear and direct telling of Charles Dickens's novella, acclaimed playwright and actor Anthony Lawton brings the story boldly to life as only live theater can. Come rediscover Dickens's timeless story of a miser's miraculous redemption from a life of bitterness, greed, and isolation. Back by popular demand, this heartwarming adaptation captured the hearts of theater critics and audiences alike, inspiring a new Philadelphia holiday tradition.