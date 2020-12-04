About this show

STREAMING TO YOU AT HOME December 4 - 27, 2020

"A 95-MINUTE MASTERPIECE. BRILLIANTLY PERFORMED." –The Philadelphia Inquirer

In this wonderfully clear and direct telling of Charles Dickens' beloved novella, acclaimed playwright and actor Anthony Lawton brings the story boldly to life with drama and frankness, in a manner Dickens himself would recognize from his dramatic readings during his own lifetime. Lawton's compelling solo performance brings each character to life in a masterful combination of literature, theater, and film. Rediscover this timeless story of a miser's miraculous redemption from a life of bitterness, greed, and isolation. Now in its third year, this heartwarming adaptation has captured the hearts of audiences of all ages.

An Original Adaptation by Anthony Lawton In Collaboration with Christopher Colucci and Thom Weaver

This live performance was filmed at St. Stephen's Theater in Center City Philadelphia, with strict adherence to health and safety guidelines.