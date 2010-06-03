About this show

We couldn't make this stuff up. . . . Immerse yourself in the wisdom, humility, and good sense from your favorite stars' memoirs as shared by a rotating cast of notables from Pittsburgh and beyond. Every performance features new laugh-out-loud selections from over 300 books - including autobiographies by Madonna, David Hasselhoff, Destiny's Child, Mr. T., David Cassidy, and Suzanne Somers, to name a few. Celebrity Autobiography's rotating national cast includes show creators Eugene Pack and Dayle Reyfel plus Annie Golden (Broadway), John Marshall Jones (Broadway and When January Feels Like Summer at City Theatre), Lee Meriwether (Barnaby Jones and Batman's original Cat Woman), Lenora Nemetz (Broadway), Billy Porter (Broadway and Ghetto Superstar at City Theatre), Anthony Rapp (Broadway, original cast of Rent, Without You, and Hedwig and the Angry Inch at City Theatre), Bruce Vilanch (Hollywood Squares), Michaela Watkins (Saturday Night Live), and more.