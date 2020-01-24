About this show

Set in the newest "in" Manhattan restaurant, the play opens with an ethereal waiter preparing for the arrival of a party of four. Just as the two couples are about to enter, it magically begins to snow making the night perfect for a cozy after-theater supper. The two middle-aged couples, old friends reuniting after three years, have just seen a new Broadway play. Shedding the formality of the theater, the four friends settle into the comfort of the restaurant, order cocktails and begin to reacquaint themselves.