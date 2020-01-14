About this show

A beautiful, wealthy American woman travels to England seeking marriage with a titled aristocrat. The incomparable Oscar Wilde employs this deceptively simple plot to masterfully mock British society, particularly the Englishness of the English. In this classic comedy of manners, Wilde holds an unfiltered mirror up to the bourgeois life of Victorian England while extolling the virtues of robust — and refreshing — American values. Cultures clash, long-held secrets are exposed, and A Woman of No Importance has the final word, as the master of biting wit satirizes the roles we play.