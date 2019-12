About this show

Charles's family money is gone, and his rich wife wants a divorce. His future rests on the new XR-3000, an intelligent prosthetic leg designed for a US Senator. Unfortunately, the malfunctioning leg is randomly kicking people, Charles's Ukrainian maid is threatening to quit, his bisexual mistress announces she's pregnant, his transgender business partner is lonely, the Senator is having an affair with the gay robotic engineer, and it's not even lunchtime yet.