TheaterMania Logo
Home link

About this show

ZooZoo's glowing bug eyes, insomniac hippos, arrogant anteaters, introverted frogs, magical polar bears, acrobatic worms, self-touting accordions, and tricky penguins fill the stage with wonder, awe, and humor. Good for 3 years old and above.

Show Details

  • Running Time:1hr 45min (1 intermission)
  • Dates:Opening Night:
    Final Performance:
  • Location:
  • Ticket Office:5032248499