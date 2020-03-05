About this show

Broadway's Frozen is based on the 2013 movie that won Oscars for Best Animated Feature and Best Song ("Let It Go"). The stage production expands on and deepens the film's plot and themes through new songs and story material provided by the film's creators, Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Winnie the Pooh), EGOT winner Robert Lopez (Avenue Q), and book writer Jennifer Lee (Zootopia). In fact, the Broadway show features more than twice as much music as the film. The musical's director is Michael Grandage, a Tony Award winner (Red), and its choreographer is Rob Ashford, another Tony winner (Thoroughly Modern Millie).