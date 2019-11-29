About this show

Crackling with energy, this musical rendition of the iconic 1977 movie that catapulted John Travolta to fame will transport you back to the era of boogie nights, disco balls and infectious Bee Gees songs.

Tony Manero hates his day job in Brooklyn as well as living with his parents. He lives for the freedom of Saturday nights—when all he wants to do is dance. Featuring such disco classics as Stayin' Alive, How Deep is Your Love, Tragedy, and More Than a Woman along with a Bee Gees mega-mix you'll never want to end.

The Saturday, December 21, 3pm show will include ASL interpretation. Please call the box office to access the reserved seating area in line with the interpreters.

The Saturday December 28, 3pm show will offer professional audio description and listening devices.