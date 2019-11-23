About this show

1) Ice cream. 2) Water fights… 6) Rollercoasters 317) The even numbered Star Trek films….

A child combats his mother's suicide attempts by creating a list of all the genuinely wonderful things that make life worth living. Every Brilliant Thing is an imaginative and uplifting solo performance that takes us on a journey through grief, healing, falling in love, and (re)discovering all that life has to give An irreverent and unexpected theatrical experience that asks: What is on your list?

