About this show

Andrea McArdle fans will be ecstatic to hear that she’s back in her first concert with her musical director, Steve Marzullo, since the pandemic hit in March. Andrea McArdle rocketed to stardom when she originated the title role in Broadway's Annie and became the youngest performer ever nominated for the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

Performances will be streamed Thursday, December 17, at 7pm; Friday, December 18, at 7pm; Saturday, December 19, at 3pm and 8pm; and Sunday, December 20, at 3pm. All performances are in Eastern Standard Time.